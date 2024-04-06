WrestleMania 40: The full list of winners

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WrestleMania 40 is under way, with the biggest show in professional wrestling taking place across Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

Night two still awaits, with Roman Reigns set to defend the Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event, after Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre, while Logan Paul is among the other stars in action on Sunday.

But on night one at Lincoln Financial Field, the matches include The Rock and Reigns vs Rhodes and Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship, and Gunther defending his Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn. And there’s plenty more action scheduled tonight, too...

Below, we’ll update the night-one results from WrestleMania 40 as they come in.You can also follow the matches live right here.

Full WrestleMania 40 results – night one (updated live)

Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (C) vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio - Tag-team match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) - Six-woman tag-team match

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Gunther (C) vs Sami Zayn - WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Night-two matches

Cody Rhodes, at a second straight WrestleMania, will try to dethrone Roman Reigns ( WWE )

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship

Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship [CM Punk on guest commentary]

Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship