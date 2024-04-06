WrestleMania 40 - live: Start time, match card, results and updates from night one

✕ Close WWE's Bayley opens up on coaching 'stacked' women's roster

The biggest wrestling show of the year has arrived: WWE’s two-night extravaganza, WrestleMania.

This edition of the historic event is WrestleMania 40, playing out at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday and Sunday, and the card is stacked.

The main event of night one sees Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson competing fully in WWE for the first time in 11 years, as he teams with his ‘cousin’ Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If The Rock and Reigns win, the latter’s Universal Championship defence against Rhodes – the main event of night two – will be ‘anything goes’, meaning plenty of weapons and interferences.

Also on night one, Rhea Ripley defends the Women’s World Championship against fellow megastar Becky Lynch, while record-breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther puts his title on the line against Sami Zayn. There will also be a six-team ladder match for the Undisputed Tag-Team Titles, and brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso will go head to head in a match years in the making.

Follow live updates and results from night one of WrestleMania 40, below.