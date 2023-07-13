✕ Close Hollywood actors poised to strike after union negotiations fail

Negotiators for Hollywood’s actors’ union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down, setting the stage for performers to join writers on picket lines as early as today, disrupting TV and movie production across the US.

The national board of Hollywood’s largest union, SAG-AFTRA, will vote on a strike order on Thursday morning. If approved, Hollywood studios would face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years.

The 160,000 members would join a walkout by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as both demand increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The WGA, representing 11,500 screenwriters, has been on strike since 2 May. Both unions are in dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Fran Drescher, former star of The Nanny and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns had been “insulting and disrespectful”.

Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger has condemned the threatened strike action as “very disruptive” at the “worst time” as well as calling the expectations of writers and actors “just not realistic”.