Netflix’s latest No 1 film, the culture-clash comedy You People, has been torn apart by critics.

In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “culture-clash romcom wholeheartedly convinced it’s a satire”, and argued that it “wastes” the talents of Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

However, the movie, which also stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny and Nia Long, has enjoyed a warmer reception on social media.

The film focuses on the conflicts between two families from different racial and religious backgrounds, and has been described as an updated spin on Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

On the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a “rotten” rating of 45 per cent positive reviews – with an audience score of just 40 per cent.

However, viewers have praised the film on social media, with Murphy’s comic performance drawing particularly effusive praise from many.

“Yall I’m watching You People on Netflix,” one person wrote. “Absolutely screaming funny af.”

“You Peoplewas a very uncomfortable decent watch,” commented another. “Eddie Murphy is a standout.”

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in ‘You People' (Tyler Adams/Netflix)

“Eddie Murphy is so funny. No one can match his facial expression comedy. His voice was so monotone in You People and he was still the funniest person in the scene when he was on the screen,” someone else claimed. “A master of the art. I want more. Please, Eddie Murphy, whatever you make I will watch.

“Julia Louis Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy are stellar in Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris’ romcom YouPeople,” one viewer enthused. “The entire cast and script are perfect.”

You People is available to stream on Netflix now.