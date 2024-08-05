Zac Efron provides health update after pool incident in Ibiza

Support truly

Zac Efron has said he is well after reports that he had been hospitalised in Ibiza after an incident in a swimming pool.

The High School Musical alum shared a photo of himself on his Instagram stories and said: “Happy and healthy. Thanks for the well wishes.”

A representative for the actor, 36, told TMZ on Saturday that he had a “minor swimming incident” at a villa on the Spanish island and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

He was released on Saturday.

“He is fine,” the representative told People magazine on Saturday.

Zac Efron shares an image on Instagram after he was hospitalised in Ibiza ( Zac Efron/Instagram )

A source told TMZ that two people working at the villa found Efron in the pool and pulled him out.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Efron for comment.

The Iron Claw star has been spotted several times during his vacation in Spain. He shared the stage with Martin Garrix at his concert in Ibiza on 1 August.

The actor opened up about his health in 2022, talking about changes to the shape of his jaw after pictures of it went viral on social media in what came to be dubbed “jawgate”.

Efron dismissed speculation that he had undergone plastic surgery and said he had shattered his jaw during a fall.

He fell while running through his house in socks, the actor said, and smashed his chin against the granite corner of a fountain. He told Men’s Health that when he came to, his “chin bone was hanging off his face.”

The actor also opened up about the negative impact that training for his 2017 Baywatch physique had on his mental and physical health.

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d,” he said.

“And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, two to three per cent body fat.”

Efron said he developed insomnia and depression because of this training.

“I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering,” he said.

“Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”