Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White have transformed into wrestling legends for A24’s forthcoming drama, The Iron Claw.

The two actors co-star in the sports biopic about the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who were famous for the iron claw grappling move.

In the movie’s first trailer, released on Wednesday (11 October), audiences are introduced to Efron’s Kevin, the second-oldest Von Erich son.

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mum tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling,” Kevin delivers in a voiceover. “He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him; we all did.”

The Bear’s White, 32, portrays Kevin’s younger brother Kerry, who also competed in the heavyweight division. Holt McCallany features as Kerry and Kevin’s father, three-time world champion Fritz Von Erich.

Lily James, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson also star.

Director Sean Durkin’s film will follow the story of the Von Erichs and their impact on the sport of wrestling from the 1960s to today.

As well as the triumphs, it will also explore the tragedies of the family, which included five of Fritz’s six sons dying before the age of 33 – three of whom died by suicide.

Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’ (A24)

In November 2022, leaked images of Efron, 35, in costume wearing a muscle tee and denim cut-off shorts, his hair grown out and cut into a fringe for the film, left fans stunned.

Several couldn’t help but hilariously compare his appearance to Dreamworks’ animated villain Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

“Lord Farquaad but make it the 21st century,” one joked.

Efron is well-known for his incredible transformations for screen roles. He previously revealed to Mens Health that he “fell into a pretty bad depression” while bulking for 2017’s Baywatch.

White also commented on the physical training he had to undergo for the biopic in a 2022 GQ interview, sharing that he was attempting to put on 40 lbs (18 kg) of muscle.

The Iron Claw releases in cinemas on 22 December.