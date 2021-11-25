Zoë Kravitz has applauded her co-star Robert Pattinson’s performance as Batman by stating that the Twilight actor was “perfect for the role.”

The 32-year-old actor, who plays Catwoman in the upcoming DC film The Batman, told Variety that Pattinson “was incredible” in the role.

“His transformation was out of this world,” Kravitz said about the actor, who is following the footsteps of others like Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer and George Clooney, all of whom have earlier played the live-action version of the character.

“[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” she added.

Last month, fans were left hyped up for The Batman, after the first full trailer showed Pattinson in his new role as the Dark Knight.

In the trailer, Pattinson’s Batman is seen taking down dozens of bad guys and confronting The Riddler, one of the main villains in the movie and the comic books, after he is arrested.

Robert Pattinson follows the footsteps of a long line of Hollywood actors as Batman (© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“Fear is a tool,” the Dark Knight says as his bat symbol appears in the night sky over Gotham City. “When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

“This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”

“Please inject this film into my veins. It’s absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted,” one fan tweeted, after the trailer released.

“This is unlike any comic book movie we have ever seen before — it is the perfect mix of pure talent and passion. I have full faith that this holds the potential to become the greatest adaptation of Bruce Wayne ever made,” another fan said.

Many agreed that Pattinson’s Batman looks as though it could prove to be the most faithful realisation of the beloved comic book character to date.

“Sorry but to me, Batman has never looked better on screen than this,” said yet another fan.

The Batman will be released in cinemas on 4 March 2022.