Zoë Kravitz has described her chemistry read with Robert Pattinson for The Batman as “intense”

Before the two stars were cast as the leads in the new film, they had to complete a chemistry test back in October 2019.

“It wasn’t just reading lines in a room. So It was intimidating, to say the least,” Kravitz shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to Kravitz, she had to take off a motorcycle helmet while looking cool, saying: “I was convinced that was going to be my downfall.”

The anxiety was strong for both, with Pattinson adding: “They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I’m tottering around in this strange Batman outfit.”

He continued: “The camera’s not even on me, it’s on the back of my head, and I’m literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who’s trying to get the part.”

Despite the nerves the two may have felt during the audition process, director Matt Reeves said: “They really connected.”

Reeves’ Batman film will explore the protagonist as “an emblem of vengeance”.

Producer Dylan Clark revealed that both Pattinson and Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, were mentioned as possible cast members during the very early writing stages.

"Everyone could see there was something really special between them,” Reeves shared. "The characters are so mythic, and I wanted [them] to be very flesh and blood.”

The Batman premieres in cinemas on 4 March.