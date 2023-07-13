Oppenheimer actors walk out of UK premiere as Hollywood stars join writer strike

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cast of Oppenheimer left a London premiere prematurely to “go and write their picket signs” in preparation for the “imminent” strike by the actors’ union.

On Thursday (13 July), lead actors of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated war biographic, including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Ramy Malek, walked out of the film’s UK premiere in solidarity with Sag-Aftra.

“You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet,” Nolan announced to the cinema’s audience.

“Unfortunately, they’re off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by Sag, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the unions, and we support them.”

Ahead of the screening, the actors had been walking the red carpet, posing for pictures, interacting with fans and speaking to press.

In a red-carpet interview with Variety, Damon revealed that “once the strike is officially called”, the cast is “going to walk obviously in solidarity”.

“That’s why we moved this [red carpet] up because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home,” he said.

Sag-aftra approved its membership of 160,000 TV and film actors to begin striking on Thursday at midnight, joining screenwriters who’ve been picketing since May – a move which will effectively shut down Hollywood, which hasn’t happened in over 60 years.

The decision came hours after contract negotiations with companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Warner Bros, failed to pass before the Wednesday (12 July) midnight deadline.

The acting union’s demands are similar to those of its counterpart, the Writers Guild of America (WGA). Among the former’s chief demands include increased wages, higher streaming residuals and improved working conditions.

“Union members should withhold their labour until a fair contract can be achieved,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of Sag-aftra said during a press conference. “They have left us with no alternative.”

Follow along here for real-time updates on Sag-aftra’s imminent strike.

This story is being updated