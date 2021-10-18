Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.

The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.

Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.

In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.

The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min (from Arms), Steve/Alex (from Minecraft), Sephiroth (from Final Fantasy VII), Pyra/Mythra (from Xenoblade Chronicles 2) and Kazuya (from Tekken).

The pass costs £26.99, and can be purchased from the Nintendo Online Store. An individual Challenger Pack is also available, which would include Sora only, and is expected to cost £5.39.

Sora will arrive as part of a new game update, which is expected to be available to players from 6pm PT and 9pm ET on 18, October 18th, or 2am BST on 19 October.