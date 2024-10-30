Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



George Clooney provided his voice to a new ad for Kamala Harris months after calling on President Joe Biden to exit the race.

The 30-second ad spot, paid for by evangelical progressive group Vote Common Good, begins with three men walking into a polling center as one says: “Come on boys. Let’s make America great again.”

“Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it’ll impact the people you care about most,” the Oscar-winning actor narrates as one of them pulls out his phone and eyes a family photo.

Then, the ad cuts to one of the voters bubbling in his ballot for Harris as Clooney says: “Remember: you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”

“What happens in the booth stays in the booth,” he says. “Vote Harris-Walz.”

Actor George Clooney narrates a new pro-Kamala Harris ad, months after calling on President Joe Biden to drop his re-election bid in a damning op-ed ( Getty/Reuters )

The Ocean’s Eleven star’s narration comes months after he became one of the leading voices in Hollywood to call for Biden to step aside from the 2024 race.

He penned a New York Times op-ed in July titled: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney wrote.

The actor had hosted a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles weeks earlier. He noted: “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

Biden dropped out of the race less than two weeks later.

Days after the president opted against reelection, Clooney endorsed Harris for president.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again,” the star said in a statement to CNN in July when Harris moved to the top of the ticket. “We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

Months later, in September, Clooney praised the president’s decision to end his re-election bid as “the most selfless thing that anybody has done since George Washington.”