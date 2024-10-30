Elections 2024 live: Harris campaigns in North Carolina after ‘strongly’ disagreeing with Biden’s ‘garbage’ comments
Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump both heading to North Carolina on Thursday after Democrat delivers ‘closing argument’ speech and defends Joe Biden over latest gaffe
With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters, with both set to appear in battleground North Carolina on Wednesday.
The Democratic presidential nominee has been forced to respond to Joe Biden inadvertently whipping up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.
“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” the president told Latinos on a Zoom call on Tuesday.
Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she “strongly” disagrees with any criticism of the public based on their voting intentions.
The Democrat delivered her “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC last night, speaking on the very same spot from which Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6 2021.
She urged Americans to finally “turn the page” on the “division, chaos and mutual distrust” of the Trump era, characterising her opponent as a cynical opportunist vulnerable to the influence of malign actors at home and abroad.
Election Day’s weather forecast is out – and the conditions could help determine who wins
Here’s Julia Musto to tell us which way the wind is blowing and what it might mean for voter turnout on Tuesday.
Supreme Court allows Virginia to resume voter roll purge
The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority moved on Wednesday to allow Virginia to resume its purge of voter registrations that the state says is aimed at stopping people who are not American citizens from voting.
The high court, over the dissents of its three liberal justices, granted an emergency appeal from Virginia’s Republican administration led by Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The court provided no reason for its action, which is typical in emergency appeals.
The justices acted on Virginia’s appeal after a federal judge found that the state illegally purged more than 1,600 voter registrations in the past two months.
A federal appeals court had previously allowed the judge’s order to remain in effect.
Such voting is rare in American elections, but the spectre of immigrants voting illegally has been a main part of the political messaging this year from Trump and other Republicans.
Live: Kamala Harris holds campaign rally in North Carolina
Trump campaign sues over ‘voter suppression’ in Pennsylvania
The Republican ticket has announced it is suing Bucks County in the crucial swing state, alleging its officials have been “turning away voters” queuing outside election offices hoping to apply for mail-in ballots before they close at 5pm, which, the campaign points out, would be against the law if true.
“Yesterday, Kamala delivered a speech of falsehoods in Washington, DC claiming Republicans are a threat to democracy – while her allies in battleground Pennsylvania are actively turning away voters,” the Trump-Vance say in their email.
“This is against the law. This is voter suppression from the left. We will fight for every legal vote in Pennsylvania. Go vote, and stay in line!”
RFK Jr, known for his anti-vax views, says Trump promised him ‘control’ of the CDC
Robert F Kennedy Jr claims Donald Trump has promised him “control” over multiple health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Kennedy Jr told followers in a livestream on Monday that Trump would put him in charge of the Departments of Health and Agriculture if he wins a second term, adding that he would make his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda a priority.
Yeesh.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Arnold Schwarzenegger backs Harris as Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump
Two major celebrity endorsements to bring you news of here, one for each side.
Seven states will decide the election. They’re all too close to call
With just one week until the election, we are no closer to knowing whether Trump or Harris will be the next president of the United States.
But that question will ultimately be answered by voters in a handful of battleground states, whose 93 electoral college votes will push either candidate over the line.
In each of these seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — neither Harris nor Trump has established a secure lead, with polling averages showing that the candidates are within two points of each other.
This means that nearly 100 Electoral College votes are ripe for the taking and will not be secure until next week.
Alicja Hagopian has more.
Jimmy Kimmel admits own role in ‘dividing’ America in last-ditch 19-minute plea to Republicans
The late-night host, particularly hated by Trump, belatedly reached out to the GOP ahead of Election Day on his show last night.
Rhian Lubin was watching.
