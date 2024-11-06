Donald Trump declares US election victory as he hails ‘golden age’ for America

Donald Trump declared victory in the US election as he hailed a “golden age” for America.

The Republican made the declaration, despite ballots still being counted in some swing states.

Speaking at his campaign watch party in Palm Beach on Wednesday (6 November), Trump said: “This is the greatest political movement of all time and now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to let our country heal.”

Trump continued: “This will truly be the golden age of America.”