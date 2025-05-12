Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones delivered an emotional message to James Cordon after her Bafta win on Sunday (11 May).

The actor, who won the prestigious award for her portrayal of Nessa in the finale, delivered her acceptance speech as her beloved character.

She said: “The person I would like to thank most is my dear, dear, talented, lovely, kind, funny friend, James Cordon, with whom I have shared this astonishing journey for the past 17 years and without whom Nessa Shenessa Jenkins would simply not exist.”