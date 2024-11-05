Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A majority of voters across the United States have a pessimistic outlook on the country with the state of democracy and economy among the top two concerns, preliminary exit polling data indicates.

Approximately three-quarters of voters surveyed feel negative about the direction the country is headed in – a figure consistent with polling data over the past few months. About 29 percent of those surveyed said they feel angry, according to NBC News exit polling data.

Overall, 35 percent of voters said democracy was the most important issue to them while 31 percent ranked the economy as number one. Fourteen percent said abortion while immigration was only ranked by 11 percent.

Voters in Michigan, a battleground state, cast their ballot in the 2024 presidential election. Exit polls indicate that the economy and democracy are top issues this election cycle ( AFP via Getty Images )

While abortion was expected to be a top issue for women voters, two in 10 said it was the most important to them.

Men ranked immigration as their top issue slightly higher than women, the exit polling data found.

Concerns for democracy matched the grim outlook many voters reported. Roughly 3 in 4 voters said they believe democracy is being threatened – a concern that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has attributed to Donald Trump’s actions.

The NBC News exit polling data found that concerns about democracy were a top issue for voters who cast their ballot for Harris. Those same voters listed abortion as their second-most important issue, another topic the vice president has made a pillar of her campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris has made reproductive rights and protecting democracy pillars of her campaign ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, half of Trump voters listed the economy as the most important issue while 20 percent pointed to immigration.

The former president has continuously claimed immigration is the top concern for voters, not the economy, despite polling data indicating the opposite. He’s promised voters to conduct mass deportations of undocumented immigrants if he is re-elected.

Most voters said they cast their ballot for a candidate based on their ability to lead. A quarter said they chose a candidate who could bring change to the country while roughly 21 percent said they prioritized a candidate with good judgment.

Donald Trump’s campaign has asserted he will fix the economy, the border crisis, inflation, the housing crisis and more. ( AP )

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave their polling station. Pollsters will typically ask voters who they cast their ballot for, why they voted for that candidate, what their biggest concerns are as well as the voter’s demographic information.

These give media organizations and political analysts a sense of election results before official data is available.

Exit polling data may change throughout the night as more data comes in.