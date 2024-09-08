Trump says his plan to expel millions of immigrants will be a ‘bloody story’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump has issued yet another ominous warning about his potential second term in the Oval Office, this time promising a "bloody story" for the millions of immigrants he intends to deport.

He made the comments at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday, echoing the broader Republican National Committee’s 2024 platform. The GOP's plans for America after a Trump victory include aggressive immigration enforcement and mass deportations.

That's when Trump alluded to the blood.

"And ya know getting them out will be a bloody story," Trump said. "[Undocumented immigrants] should have never been allowed to come into our country. Nobody checked them."

Though Trump did not explain what he meant by "bloody story," he has frequently — and falsely — insisted that many undocumented workers crossing into the US illegally are criminals released from Venezuelan prisons or other violent lawbreakers.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, U.S. September 7, 2024 ( REUTERS )

He told his supporters that "in Colorado, they're so brazen they're taking over sections of the state," which is likely a reference to a fake story claiming that a Venezuelan gang took over an apartment building in the city.

The fearmongering and dehumanizing language used by Trump to describe immigrants may be intended to prime his base for more brutal ICE crackdowns, should he succeed in November.

As was previously reported by the New York Times, Trump's vision for America includes mass deportations that will be so extensive that "huge camps" will be needed to detain people. To execute his vision, Trump has proposed the creation of a deportation force pulled from local police and National Guard troops volunteered by "Republican-run states."

In other words, Trump wants an army of Republican-loyal racial purity troops and concentration camps.

“Following the Eisenhower model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," he told a crowd in Iowa earlier his month.

The phrase "Eisenhower model" refers to a 1954 campaign to kick Mexican immigrants out of the country. The effort was given the brazenly racist name "Operation Wetback."

In addition to the "bloody story" for undocumented immigrants, things won't be much better for documented students who dared to criticize Israel's actions in Gaza.

Under his plan, foreign students who participated in pro-Palestine or anti-Israel protests would have their visas canceled. And to ensure no one who thinks differently from Republicans makes it across the border, US consular officials would be directed to enact ideological screenings of applicants.

Trump's most notable anti-immigrant minion, Steven Miller, assured the New York Times that there would be no underplaying the severity of the crackdowns under a second Trump regime.

“Any activists who doubt President Trump’s resolve in the slightest are making a drastic error: Trump will unleash the vast arsenal of federal powers to implement the most spectacular migration crackdown,” Miller said. “The immigration legal activists won’t know what’s happening.”