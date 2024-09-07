Trump to rally in deep-red part of Wisconsin as new poll shows tighter race than expected in Florida and Texas: Live
Dick Cheney backs Harris as Emhoff and Walz lead campaign’s ‘weekend of action’ in Pennsylvania and Washington DC
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Former President Donald Trump will rally supporters in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday during an event that’s supposed to focus on the economy.
It’s his first visit to the deep-red, mostly rural part of the important swing state. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2pm ET at Central Wisconsin Airport.
This comes as new polling shows that Florida and Texas are within the margin of error. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Friday has Trump leading Harris in Florida by five points, 50 to 45 percent, and by four points in Texas, 50 to 46 percent.
Meanwhile, former vice president Dick Cheney, a staunch Republican, has vowed to vote for Harris in November.
His daughter, former congresswoman Liz Cheney said her father believes “there’s never been an individual in our country who is as great of a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is.”
Governor Tim Walz will speak at the Human Rights Campaign Annual National Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday night.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at a team Harris-Walz Weekend of Action canvass launch in Allentown, Pennsylvania at 12.25pm ET before delivering remarks at a Latinos Con Harris-Walz campaign event at 1.45pm.
Vance insists John McCain wouldn’t have supported Harris if he saw the US-Mexico border
The late Republican senator for Arizona, John McCain, wouldn’t have supported Kamala Harris if he saw the state of the US-Mexico border, according to GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance during a Phoenix campaign stop this week.
“Look, one of the things I love about Donald Trump, and I never knew John McCain, but I suspect that one of the things that I would have loved about John McCain is that they didn’t let their personal grievances get in the way of serving the country,” Vance said on Thursday.
“OK, so John McCain, I’m sure, disagreed with Donald Trump on a whole host of issues. And, yes, Donald Trump disagreed with John McCain on a whole host of issues. I do not believe for a second that if John McCain were alive today, and he sees what’s going on at the American southern border, that he would support Kamala Harris and all the destruction she’s wrought.”
Vance insists John McCain wouldn’t have supported Harris if he saw the border
Republican VP candidate’s comments come as late senator’s son announced he was supporting Democrat Kamala Harris
Crypto No! Allies worry about Trump family’s ventures into digital currency
Months after Donald Trump and his eldest sons were found liable for civil fraud associated with a family business, the Trumps have sparked new concerns with a growing family venture — cryptocurrency.
The Republican presidential candidate has embraced a newfound love for cryptocurrency — he owns more than $1 million in digital currency — and sons, Don Jr and Eric, are considering forming a crypto startup called World Liberty Financial. But that plan has concerned Trump’s allies in the crypto sphere.
The X accounts of Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump, Eric’s wife who co-chairs the Republican National Committee, were hacked earlier this week, with posts directing users to fake links for the project, according to World Liberty Financial.
Crypto No! Allies worry about Trump family’s ventures into digital currency
The X accounts of Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump were hacked earlier this week
The campaigning happening on Saturday
Donald Trump will rally supporters at 2pm ET in Mosinee, Wisconsin at Central Wisconsin Airport.
Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz will speak at the Human Rights Campaign Annual National Dinner in Washington, DC.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at a team Harris-Walz Weekend of Action canvass launch in Allentown, Pennsylvania at 12.25pm ET before delivering remarks at a Latinos Con Harris-Walz campaign event at 1.45pm.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
It is now less than two months until Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election, after she replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket in July.
Fresh polls suggest that Harris may be sweeping up elusive independent voters; though races in the swing states are still too close to call, with Harris and Trump neck and neck in Pennsylvania.
So how will Harris actually fare against Trump in November?
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Harris nearly triples Trump fundraising in August
Kamala Harris brought in $361m in August, pulling further away from Donald Trump in the money game. The Harris campaign claimed it was the best grassroots fundraising month in history.
Harris almost tripled the $130m raised by the former president last month.
The vice president’s campaign and other linked committees have $404m in cash on hand compared to Trump’s nearly $300m.
‘She needs to let Trump be Trump’: Inside Kamala Harris’s unconventional debate prep
Less than three months ago, a disastrous debate performance by President Joe Biden put Kamala Harris on a collision course with Donald Trump.
Now at the top of the Democratic ticket, Harris’s first public face-off with Trump on the ABC debate stage in Philadelphia is just days away. Right now, she is hunkered down in Pittsburgh for intensive preparations with a close circle of aides and confidantes who are getting her ready for her best — and perhaps only — chance to convince Americans that she, and not the former president, should spend the next four years in the White House.
According to NOTUS, the vice president will be participating in sessions led by Paul, Weiss partner Karen Dunn, the Washington super-lawyer who masterminded then-Senator Harris’s prep for her 2020 debate against her predecessor, Mike Pence. Harris will also reportedly be coached by her veteran policy adviser Rohini Kosoglu, as well as Democratic National Convention mastermind and longtime operative Minyon Moore; domestic policy aide Brian Nelson; campaign chief-of-staff Sheila Nix; veteran adviser Sean Clegg; and Cedric Richmond, the former Louisiana congressman who is a co-chair of her campaign.
‘She needs to let Trump be Trump’: Inside Kamala Harris’s unconventional debate prep
‘It can’t be just Biden 2.0 — it’s got to be Harris 1.0,’ one strategist tells Andrew Feinberg as he digs into the debate prep being done by the Harris campaign, and how it contrasts with her predecessors
Trump staffers who got into alleged physical altercation at Arlington National Cemetery are named
The two Trump staffers involved in a confrontation with personnel at Arlington National Cemetery have been named.
The previously unidentified duo have been revealed as Donald Trump’s deputy campaign manager Justin Caporale and advance team member Michael Picard, according to NPR.
Caporale previously served as an aide to first lady Melania Trump. He left the White House to work for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, before joining Trump’s 2024 campaign. He was also a project manager for the Jan. 6 rally where Trump urged the crowd to “stop the steal” before the riot at the Capitol, according to NPR.
Read on:
Trump staffers who got into alleged altercation at Arlington cemetery are named
The two staffers were previously unnamed, but their identities were revealed after Donald Trump denied an incident took place
Judge delays Trump hush money sentencing until after Election Day
Donald Trump will not be sentenced in his hush money case until after the presidential election in November, as the judge overseeing the criminal case against the former president moved his September 18 court date to avoid the appearance of political interference in the crucial weeks before Election Day.
Alex Woodward reports:
Judge delays Trump hush money sentencing until after Election Day
A jury convicted the former president in May, and a sentencing date was set for September 18
White House describes Tucker Carlson’s ‘Nazi propaganda’ interview as a ‘sadistic insult’
The Biden administration has condemned Tucker Carlson for interviewing Darryl Cooper, a “Holocaust denier who spread Nazi propaganda”, on his podcast, saying it was “unacceptable” at all times, but especially when approaching the anniversary of October 7.
This past week, the former Fox News anchor hosted Cooper on The Tucker Carlson Show, referring to him as possibly “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.”
Carlson, a far-right conservative who was fired from Fox News last year, has interviewed other controversial figures including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has also been accused of promoting conspiracy theories.
Read on:
White House calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘Nazi propaganda’ interview a ‘sadistic insult’
Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson hosted Darryl Cooper who has claimed that Winston Churchill was ‘the chief villain’ of World War II
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments