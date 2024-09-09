Trump and Harris in final stages of preparation for crucial presidential debate in tight race: Live updates
Republican attempts to land early blows ahead of Tuesday’s encounter in Philadelphia
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are currently neck-and-neck in the polls ahead of their crucial first presidential debate on ABC News on Tuesday, with a New York Times/Siena College survey placing the former president ahead of the vice president by a single point on 48 per cent to 47 per cent.
The Republican has meanwhile accused his Democratic rival of hiding from the media.
“The last thing we need for our Nation in Decline is another President who is not smart enough to answer reporters [sic] questions,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, also promoting a spurious warning from Tucker Carlson about voter fraud in Pennsylvania, seemingly preparing the ground for contesting his ultimate defeat in November’s election.
Trump spent the weekend rallying his supporters in Mosinee, Wisconsin, his first visit to a deep red, rural region of a swing state expected to play a major role in determining the next occupant of the White House.
He used the event to tease the idea of expanding the 25th Amendment to include the possibility of removing a vice president, lied about transgender surgery and warned the mass deporation of illegal immigrants would be “a bloody story”.
Trump ‘well prepared’ and ‘doesn’t need traditional debate prep’, says aide
Hype woman Karoline Leavitt was talking tough on Fox and Friends this morning but you have to wonder: does Trump really not need to prepare or is he just refusing to interrupt his customary Monday golf game?
Behind the scenes, however, Trump staffers are said to be worried that “angry Trump” (the Incredible Hulk with a hairpiece?) will turn up to the debate and self-sabotage in front of millions of viewers.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Ex-Republican lawmaker Adam Kinzinger would ‘certainly’ join Harris’s Cabinet
The former Illinois representative, who, like Liz Cheney, was effectively drummed out of the Republican Party over his opposition to Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot, has told The Los Angeles Times that he would happily serve in a future Kamala Harris administration.
“I love defense. I love foreign policy. And I think that’s where she’s frankly shown she’s a little more hawkish than Democrats have been, so that would be a good area to bring a standard Republican in,” Kinzinger said at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he is a promoting a new documentary about his break with the GOP entitled The Last Republican.
“I want her to win. I want her to succeed. The most important issue that this country is facing, which doesn’t get enough attention to me, is Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against a Russian invasion. She’s the best counter for that, and I would love to help her in any way achieve that goal.”
Veteran Tulsi Gabbard ‘sickened’ by Harris saying she was ‘honored’ to have Dick Cheney’s endorsement
Gabbard, the former soldier, Hawaii representative and 2020 Democratic presidential contender, who has since gone full-MAGA and is said to be helping Donald Trump with his debate preparations, has been attacking Kamala Harris for accepting Dick Cheney’s endorsement.
Speaking at an event in Colorado Springs with Tucker Carlson on Friday evening, Gabbard told her audience: “I have a very simple message for my Democrat friends, my independent friends, those who may not be sure about who they’re voting for in this election, Dick Cheney has just made the choice very clear, a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney, the architect of everything that has gone wrong in the Middle East for the last few decades.
“Her [Harris’s] response to the Dick Cheney announcement today was that she was honored to have his endorsement, and we got military veterans in the house?
“Got a lot of you who probably served in the Middle East like I did, and so it sickened me, Tucker, to read those words today from Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, and Kamala Harris because we have people who we care very much about who were killed in those wars because of Dick Cheney.”
Harris talks small business support and cost of living on Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Democratic presidential contender called into the nationally-syndicated drivetime morning show earlier today, hoping to reach its considerable audience with her plans to encourage entrepreneurship and help working families.
You can hear her interview in full below.
Meet the man who pretends to be Trump for Harris’s debate prep
He helped Hillary Clinton prepare for her infamous clashes with Donald Trump in 2016 and now he’s helping Kamala Harris do the same.
Here’s Richard Hall on Philippe Reines, the “malevolent George Costanza” impersonating Trump in Harris’s debate preparations.
‘Let Trump be Trump’: Inside Harris’s unconventional debate prep
“It can’t be just Biden 2.0 – it’s got to be Harris 1.0,” one Democratic strategist tells Andrew Feinberg as he digs into the debate preparation being done by the Kamala campaign and how it contrasts with her predecessor’s.
Kimberly Guilfoyle forced to ask audience to clap as MAGA speech falls flat
Yeesh. This is almost as bad as RFK Jr’s latest tortured upload.
Here’s more on Don Jr’s girlfriend having to request her own applause from Gustaf Kilander.
Trial to begin over Texas ‘Trump Train’ ambush of Biden-Harris campaign bus during 2020 election
A jury trial opens in Austin, Texas, today seeking to hold a number of Trump supporters to account for allegedly ambushing a Biden-Harris campaign bus on a state highway during the 2020 presidential election.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim they were terrorised and intimidated when their bus was swarmed by a “Trump Train” convoy of at least 40 vehicles flying “Make America Great Again” banners for more than 90 minutes in what the suit describes as a “madcap game of highway ‘chicken’”.
The plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages under both Texas law and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a federal statute intended to shut down political violence and voter intimidation.
Trump says he will vote to legalize marijuana in Florida: ‘It’s time to end needless arrests’
James Liddell has more on the Republican presidential nominee’s liberal position on legalising recreational cannabis in his adopted home state, which puts him at odds with his on-off foe Ron DeSantis, for one.
Harris hits out at Trump’s Taliban deal as Republicans release damning report on Afghanistan withdrawal
Kamala Harris’s campaign has hit out at Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban in retaliation to the damning Republican report on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
A day before the first presidential debate, House Republicans have released a scathing report into the US exit from Afghanistan in August 2021, which left behind an estimated 100,000 partners of the US government while 13 American soldiers and 170 civilians were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul.
The report solely blames the Biden-Harris administration’s “failure to plan for all contingencies” for the disaster but Harris’s campaign has been quick to remind voters how Trump “cut a bad deal” with the Taliban in 2020.
Rhian Lubin reports.
