Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are currently neck-and-neck in the polls ahead of their crucial first presidential debate on ABC News on Tuesday, with a New York Times/Siena College survey placing the former president ahead of the vice president by a single point on 48 per cent to 47 per cent.

The Republican has meanwhile accused his Democratic rival of hiding from the media.

“The last thing we need for our Nation in Decline is another President who is not smart enough to answer reporters [sic] questions,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, also promoting a spurious warning from Tucker Carlson about voter fraud in Pennsylvania, seemingly preparing the ground for contesting his ultimate defeat in November’s election.

Trump spent the weekend rallying his supporters in Mosinee, Wisconsin, his first visit to a deep red, rural region of a swing state expected to play a major role in determining the next occupant of the White House.

He used the event to tease the idea of expanding the 25th Amendment to include the possibility of removing a vice president, lied about transgender surgery and warned the mass deporation of illegal immigrants would be “a bloody story”.