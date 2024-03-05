Trump says he will order mass deportations if elected into White House

Donald Trump has said he will order mass deportations if he is elected into the White House in 2024.

The former president, 77, told Newsmax's The Chris Salcedo Show that he wants to grant police officers immunity, giving them authority to deport migrants en masse.

"We'll start with the bad ones, and you know who knows who they are? Local police,” Trump said.

“Local police have to be given back their authority and they have to be given back their respect and immunity. We’re going to give them the immunity."