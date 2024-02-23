Moment Fox News takes Trump off air to fact-check South Carolina speech

Fox News cut off Donald Trump's speech at a rally in South Carolina to fact-check comments he made on Friday, 23 February.

Neil Cavuto spoke over coverage of the former president's event to tell viewers: "He’s entitled to his opinions, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts... The market has indeed been going up but having nothing to do with him.

"Judges picked by Donald Trump himself found no evidence of a [rigged election] in seven battleground states," he added.