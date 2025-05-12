Doctor Hilary explains crucial appendicitis signs as Ranvir Singh hospitalised

Dr Hilary Jones has explained appendicitis symptoms to look out for after the Lorraine presenter underwent emergency surgery for the condition

Andi Peters stood in for the broadcaster on Monday (12 May) following her hospitalisation.

Explaining that appendicitis is very individual, sometimes with varying symptoms, Dr Hilary warned: "If the appendix ruptures, clearly that's a major emergency. It's unusual - it used to be very common, one in six people used to get appendicitis in their life, but now it's much less common for reasons I don't fully understand."