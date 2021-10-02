How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox this weekend

After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner.

Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.

Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October.

Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox

The beta is open from Friday 1 October until Monday 4 October to all Xbox players, but matchmaking will only be available during certain times specific to what region you are in.

First daily matchmaking session (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

UK: 6pm to 10am (BST)

Europe: 7pm to 11pm (CEST)

East Coast: 1pm to 5pm (EDT)

West Coast: 10am to 2pm (PDT)

Second daily matchmaking session (Saturday, Sunday and Monday in UK / Europe)

UK: 1am to 5am (BST)

Europe: 2am to 6am (CEST)

East Coast : 6pm to 12am (EDT)

West Coast: 5pm to 9pm (PDT)

Here’s how to download the beta

Scroll down the home screen of the dashboard Open the Store Search for “Insider” Download Xbox Insider Hub app When it’s downloaded, navigate to the Previews section and download Halo Infinite – Insider client When that is downloaded, play it like you would a normal game

There will be multiple game modes and maps available in the beta.

Halo Infinite gets its full release on Xbox and PC in December 2021.