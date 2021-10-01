The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock updates from Very, Argos, Game and more
Follow along for live stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Currys and more
As we enter October and approach the one-year anniversary of the console’s launch, the Xbox series X is still impossible to find in stock online. Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global shortage of component parts have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a near standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox series X.
While it’s easier to find the cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out almost as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.
So, if you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every last UK retailer to bring you live updates on Microsoft’s newest console as they happen.
On the hunt for an Xbox today? Stick with us to be the first to know when new stock drops.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Right now, the Xbox series X is sold out across the board.
Yesterday afternoon and evening, Argos had a handful of consoles available for click and collect in stores around the country.
For the last few days the retailer has been scattering Xboxes like bread on the water for us greedy little ducks, so it’s worth popping your postcode into the product page as often as you can to catch the console when it appears.
Will AO restock the Xbox series X today?
AO last restocked the Xbox series X on the 17 September, and rarely goes more than four weeks without a fresh allocation of Microsoft’s next-generation console.
That means there’s a fair chance we could see another drop at AO as early as this Friday, though we’ve heard zero rumours surrounding the retailer’s next resupply.
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox?
Smyths Toys is out of stock right now, but keeps everyone on their toes by restocking in every way that it’s possible to restock an Xbox.
Last week it sold the console through the Xbox All Access programme, the pay as you go alternative to buying the console at full price. In September it sold the console on its website, as you might expect to happen in 2021. Before that in August it sold the console for click and collect in stores around the country.
What’s next? Pay to have the Xbox series X delivered by catapult?
Stick with us to be the first to know if Smyths starts hurling Xboxes through the air.
Here’s how to find a PS5 in stock
Amazon restocked the PlayStation 5 this morning, though the drop was so quick it gave us whiplash.
Sony’s console is struggling with the same supply chain issues dogging every piece of electronics out there right now, so it’s about as difficult to find in stock as the Xbox series X.
To help you out, we’ve launched our PS5 stock tracking liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest news on availability of Sony’s next-generation console.
Will we see an Xbox restock at Currys later today?
Currys PC World is another retailer that looks likely to restock the Xbox series X today or tomorrow.
Previous restocking patterns suggest that Currys is overdue to receive more stock. The retailer had a consitent run of weekly drops going, before abruptly running out of consoles in mid-August. Since then there’s been a single restock on 7 September, which could be an indicator that Currys is back in business.
When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
Game is poised to restock the PS5
Game has given shoppers a helpful heads up that it will restock the PlayStation 5 in the next hour. There’s no indication that the Xbox series X will be coming along for the ride.
Unlike Very, which regularly restocks both next-gen consoles at the same time, Game doesn’t often sell the Xbox series X alongside the PlayStation 5.
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for new stock all the same.
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Amazon has just restocked the PlayStation 5. Sony’s console is now sold out, but it gives us hope that we could see a similar restock of the Xbox series X on the horizon soon. In the past, Amazon has dropped both consoles within days of one another.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
Could Game restock the Xbox today?
Though it’s sold out right now, Game has had Microsoft’s console available through Xbox All Access a lot this month, preferring to sell the Xbox series X through the pay-monthly scheme rather than as a standalone console for £449. The retailer has also had a handful of consoles available to buy in stores around the country.
Game is also the only retailer besides the official Microsoft Store to sell pre-orders of the starry, Halo themed console and controller. This special bundle went on sale at the end of August and hasn’t appeared again anywhere since.
The Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox launches 15 November, the game’s intended release date before it slipped to 8 December.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
The Xbox series S is the less powerful version of the Xbox series X, but it’s still a fantastic games machine. One major advantage it has over the more advanced Xbox series X is that you can actually buy one right now.
The Xbox series S is fully backwards compatible and runs all of the same next-generation games, but sometimes at lower resolutions and with some of the graphics options dialled down or switched off. It has half the storage space and no disc drive, so you can’t play your physical games collection, only the games that you download.
For that reason the Xbox series X is considered by purists to be the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online. Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S: £249.99, Argos.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249.99, Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Amazon.co.uk
