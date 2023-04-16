Watch live: Celebrities walk red carpet at 41st Hong Kong Film Awards

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as celebrities walk the red carpet at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday, 16 April.

Stars from Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas, are in attendance at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The awards come after China fully reopened its borders with Hong Kong and Macao next week following strict Covid restrictions.

Only 33 films have been nominated for this edition of the awards after the closure of Hong Kong cinemas for four months of 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Films nominated this year include The Sparring Partner, a retelling of a gruesome double murder, Table for Six, a family comedy, and The Narrow Road, which explores life in Hong Kong under lockdown.

The Sparring Partner, leading nominations in all but three categories, has become Hong Kong’s highest grossing Chinese-language film with a category III (18 and above) rating to date.

