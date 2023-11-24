Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Tony Bellew will head home from Australia in time for his grandmother’s funeral after filming ends.

Mr Bellew revealed he signed the contract to join the show a day before his nan, Rose, passed away.

“If I sign something, I honour my agreement. In an ideal world I would have left it but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here,” he said.

“But I am going back to bury her on the 15th. I was going to renegade if I couldn't move the burial date. I can bury her now when I get back.”

Mr Bellew, paying tribute to his 97-year-old nan added: “She was in a home. And she told my mum 'I'll be able to watch that [I'm A Celeb] every night'.

“So yeah, it is what it is. She'll be watching, you know, from wherever she is and whatever she's doing. She was a diamond of an old lady. She was wonderful.”

Earlier this week, Mr Bellew also shared the sad news with his fans and friends on social media – just away from entering the jungle.

The 40-year-old former WBC cruiserweight champion shared a heartfelt tribute to his beloved nan on Instagram.

The post included old and new photos of Mr Bellew and his grandmother with the caption: “Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl.

“An amazing mother to me Mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time, You carried me and my 3 brothers like we was yours!

“I can’t lie it was like having 2 Mums! You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house.. 97 years old! You was a lady and a boss right to the end…”

He ended the post by saying: “I love you Nan.”

Mr Bellew’s post was met with an outpouring of love, support and well-wishes on social media.

One user wrote: “Can’t begin top imagine what this lady saw throughout her long life. 97 is one hell of an innings. She must’ve had to face all sorts of adversity that folks nowadays couldn’t event begin to fathom.”

“RIP cut from a different cloth that generation,” another commented.

“I bet she told you some stories. Women like your nan are the best of us. Condolences,” a fan said.

Mr Bellew has entered the jungle with Frankie Dettori, joinging controversial former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, JLS’s Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears, best known for being the younger sister of Britney Spears.

The boxing legend is best known for his portrayal of fictional WBC Light Heavyweight Champion boxer Ricky Conlan in the Rocky spin-off film series Creed and Creed III.

Me Bellew made his first debut as a boxer in 2007 (PA)

He made his first debut as a boxer in 2007 and took the title of Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion from 2010 to 2014.

In 2018, the boxer retired from the ring following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – leaving his legacy of 30 wins from 34 professional bouts.

At the time, Mr Bellew told the Matchroom boxing podcast: “That kid’s the greatest cruiserweight that’s ever lived.

“There’s not a cruiserweight that would beat Oleksandr Usyk in the history of the sport, I don’t care who you are. Evander Holyfield, [Usyk] would have figured him out and [Holyfield] wouldn’t have caught him.”

Since leaving the ring, Bellew has taken part in Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and later joined the UK commentary team for DAZN.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

To see the full line-up for this year’s show, click here.