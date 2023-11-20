Watch live arrivals on International Emmy Awards red carpet

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live arrivals on the red carpet at the International Emmy Awards on Monday, 20 November.

This year there are 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries.

Winners will be announced today at a ceremony in New York City hosted by Rhys Darby.

Nominees include Martin Freeman, Billie Piper, Derry Girls, and The Great British Bake Off.

Last year's awards were presented to winners from eight different countries including the UK, South Korea, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand at a ceremony hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette.

Dougray Scott accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh’s Crime, and Lou de Laâge accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Eugenie in Le Bal Des Folles (The Mad Women’s Ball).