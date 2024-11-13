People Magazine names ‘Office’ star John Krasinski as 2024’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Krasinski, star of the Office and A Quiet Place, has been named People’s 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Stephen Colbert made the announcement on his talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tuesday evening. Krasinksi has now taken the crown from Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, who won the title last year.

“I’m so proud to see my my friend, go from goofy, lovable boy next door to big, dumb sex hunk,” Colbert said.

Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert in The Office from 2005 to 2013, winning two Emmy awards during his tenure. Then, the 45-year-old starred as Jack Ryan in an Amazon Prime Video series by the same name from 2018 to 2023.

The 45-year-old also directed, co-wrote and starred in the 2018 film A Quiet Place. Krasinski went on to write and direct the 2020 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

open image in gallery John Krasinski, 45, is married to fellow actor Emily Blunt ( Getty Images for American Instit )

Krasinski joked about the announcement with Colbert, explaining the only person he told was fellow actor Matt Damon.

“The only person I slipped and told was, the day we did the shoot, I went to Matt Damon’s birthday party,” Krasinksi explained. “When I walked in — yep, name drop, don’t worry about it — when I walked in, he was having such a good birthday, and I was late to the party. And he was like ‘oh, man, why are you late? For what?’ and I was like, ‘People’s’ Sexiest!”

The actor also announced he will reprise the role of Jack Ryan in an upcoming film.

Krasinski has been married to actor Emily Blunt since 2010. The couple have two daughters: 10-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet. Blunt has revealed their daughters are shielded from the public eye, telling The Sunday Times in 2021 that they’re “oblivious” to their parents’ fame.

Dempsey, best known for his role as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on the hit medical drama, was awarded previously awarded the title on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last November.

open image in gallery ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Patrick Dempsey, pictured in February 2024, won the title of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Kimmel introduced Dempsey, who is also a race car driver, as one of the “founding members of the handsome men’s club, going all the way back to 2010” who has now “risen to the top of sexy mountain”.

When asked how his family reacted, Dempsey revealed: “They laughed. Quite hard.”

People has deemed someone the “sexiest man alive” every year since 1985, awarding the innaugural title to actor Mel Gibson.