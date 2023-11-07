Machine Gun Kelly defends bizarre clash with F1 presenter at Brazilian Grand Prix

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has responded to criticism of his awkward clash with Formula 1 broadcaster Martin Brundle at the São Paolo Grand Prix.

Brundle, who has been interviewing for Sky Sports on the pre-race gridwalk for over 10 years, spoke to Kelly in a bizarre minute-and-a-half interview ahead of the Brazilian race on Sunday.

The broadcaster asked Kelly questions about his career, but the answers were delayed due to the loud noise, making the rapper unable to hear what he was saying.

After Kelly inquisitively fiddled with Brundle’s poppy badge, and talked briefly about Lewis Hamilton being in a recording studio next to his, he then challenged the host to give him his best air guitar impression.

What seemed to be a bit of light-hearted fun for the rapper suddenly turned sour when Mr Brundle declined to participate.

He was asked a few more times by Kelly to join him in a pretend musical performance.

After an outright refusal, Kelly looked directly at the camera and gave a thumbs down before striding off, leaving Brundle to say, “Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list.”

The interview received backlash on social media, with many pointing out how awkward the exchange was.

Kelly responded to the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

Machine Gun Kelly puts his thumb down to the camera after a bizarre exchange with Martin Brundle in Brazil (Sky F1 )

“My vibe is "the worst" how?” the rapper wrote.

“Because someone put a microphone in my face, essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

A few minutes after this statement, he also commented, “My anxiety has won. I hate being in public.”

The rapper has opened up in the past about mental health struggles, often posting about his anxiety struggles on social media.

In an interview with Drew Barrymore in 2021, he spoke about getting help after being in a very dark spot.

As for Brundle, this was not his first odd run-in with a celebrity on the gridwalk.

In 2021, after trying to get an interview with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the broadcaster was ignored before being blocked by her security guard.

He referenced that interview and his recent conversation with Kelly in a tweet.

“I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird,” he wrote.

F1 will return between 17-19 November in Las Vegas and then will move to Qatar before finishing in Abu Dhabi for the 2023 season.