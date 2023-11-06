Martin Brundle responds to bizarre Machine Gun Kelly dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Brundle has responded to his bizarre run-in with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The veteran Sky Sports broadcaster and former Formula 1 driver clashed with the American on the grid at Interlagos while doing his customary pre-race grid walk.

Kelly first fiddled with Brundle’s commemorative poppy before challenging him to play an air guitar.

Brundle declined, prompting Kelly to put his thumb down and walk off, bringing an abrupt close to the conversation.

“Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list,” quipped Brundle.

It is not the first time that the 64-year-old has had a peculiar run-in with a celebrity on the grid.

In October 2021, Brundle was ignored by American rapper Megan Thee Stallion before the United States Grand Prix before being blocked by her bodyguard.

Martin Brundle (left) clashed with Megan Thee Stallion in 2021 (Sky Sports F1)

And Brundle has poked fun at the two incidents on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people,” Brundle posted, quoting an image showing the two rappers and actor Megan Fox.

“I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport. I hope they didn’t find me too weird.”

The interaction with Megan Thee Stallion led to a change in the rules around bodyguards on the grid, with Brundle revealing that celebrities were no longer allowed to bring their protective entourage with them after his clash.

“I like to call out some of the celebs that I think are just using the grid a little bit if I’m honest,” Brundle explained. “They don’t really have a passion. I know there are millions of fans at home going ‘I should be on that grid. I’m a massive Formula 1 fan, not them’.

“But my claim to fame at last. I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion, I get biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first-ever time to a Formula 1 grid. I put out a simple tweet about it and got five million impressions. I don’t understand any of that, to be honest.”