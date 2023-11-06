Watch: Machine Gun Kelly storms off F1 grid interview with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle

Machine Gun Kelly stormed away from Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle after an awkward interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The rapper, 33, was stopped by the broadcaster for one of his famous gridwalk interviews before Sunday’s race, but their short chat filled with excruciating pauses, before MGK eventually stormed away.

While the musician initially said he was “honoured” to be at the F1, he awkwardly brushed off a question about his “career” and reached over to fiddle with Brundle’s poppy pin.

MGK then tried to get the broadcaster to play air guitar with him, but when Brundle refused, he put his thumbs down and stormed off.