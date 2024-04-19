American Idol alum and Grammy winner Mandisa found dead in her apartment aged 47

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mandisa, the Grammy-award-winning artist who once appeared on American Idol, was found dead in her Nashville home on Thursday.

Her cause of death is not yet known.

The singer, 47, born Mandisa Lynn Hundley in Citrus Heights, California, appeared on season five of the singing competition in 2006 alongside winner Taylor Hicks. After finishing the show in the top 10, she released her debut album True Beauty in 2007 and embarked on a successful career in Christian music.

She released subsequent albums such as Freedom, It’s Christmas, What if We Were Real, Out Of the Dark and Overcomer, followed by Overcomer: The Greatest Hits in 2020.

Some of her most successful singles include Overcomer, Stronger, Good Morning and My Deliverer.

Mandisa took home Grammy awards in 2010, 2012 and 2014 for Contemporary Christian Music Album, Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album and Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

The singer started her career as part of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while at Fisk University in Nashville.

K-Love Radio, an American Christian station, was one of the first outlets to release the news of her death. The Independent has reached out to True Artist Management, a talent management agency that represented Mandisa, for comment.

This is a developing story...