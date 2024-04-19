Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

American Idol alum and Grammy winner Mandisa found dead in her apartment aged 47

The singer’s cause of death is not yet known

Michelle Del Rey
Friday 19 April 2024 15:50
Comments
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock (12358188fx) Mandisa arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2012. 2012 Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Feb 2012
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock (12358188fx) Mandisa arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2012. 2012 Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Feb 2012 (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Mandisa, the Grammy-award-winning artist who once appeared on American Idol, was found dead in her Nashville home on Thursday.

Her cause of death is not yet known.

The singer, 47, born Mandisa Lynn Hundley in Citrus Heights, California, appeared on season five of the singing competition in 2006 alongside winner Taylor Hicks. After finishing the show in the top 10, she released her debut album True Beauty in 2007 and embarked on a successful career in Christian music.

She released subsequent albums such as Freedom, It’s Christmas, What if We Were Real, Out Of the Dark and Overcomer, followed by Overcomer: The Greatest Hits in 2020.

Some of her most successful singles include Overcomer, Stronger, Good Morning and My Deliverer.

Mandisa took home Grammy awards in 2010, 2012 and 2014 for Contemporary Christian Music Album, Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album and Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

The singer started her career as part of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while at Fisk University in Nashville.

K-Love Radio, an American Christian station, was one of the first outlets to release the news of her death. The Independent has reached out to True Artist Management, a talent management agency that represented Mandisa, for comment.

This is a developing story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in