Phoebe Bridgers hits out at former Grammys president after Boygenius win

Phoebe Bridgers shared some choice words for former CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, backstage at the Grammys.

On a night when women dominated, Bridgers took the opportunity to revisit some of Portnow’s controversial comments backstage.

“I have something to say about women,” she told the press room after Boygenius scooped three Grammys.

“The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated in the Grammys, they should step up… so and to him I’d like to say: I know you’re not dead yet, but when you are, I hope you rot in piss.”