Watch live as Eurovision Song Contest fans arrive for the second-semi final on Thursday, 9 May, as protesters gathered nearby the venue in Malmo.

Demonstrators have gathered in Sweden to protest against Israel’s participation in the competition.

Protests have taken place and calls have been made to boycott the contest over Israel’s offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s 7 October attack.

Israel's Eurovision entry, Eden Golan, was booed during a dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

She was met with chants of “Free Palestine” and jeers by some members of the crowd.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has allowed Israel to enter this year’s song contest, despite the country’s ongoing attacks on Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll is believed to have reached 34,000 people.

Golan, 20, has told ITV News that she could not have asked “for a better year to be representing my country”.