Footage appears to show Israel’s Eurovision entry being booed during a dress rehearsal on Wednesday (8 May).

Singer Eden Golan was met with chants of “Free Palestine” as she was jeered by some members of the crowd.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) allowed Israel to enter this year’s song contest, despite the country’s ongoing attacks on Gaza.

They said this week that to exclude Israeli broadcaster Kan from the competition would have been a “political decision”.

Golan, 20, is due to perform in the second semi-final on Thursday evening amid ongoing protests in Malmo, Sweden, where the event is being held.