Every pop fan knows that Gloria Gaynor sang the enduring hit “I Will Survive”. But few know just how thoroughly she has lived its lyrics. “That’s what made me able to sing the song with such conviction,” Gaynor, now 80, says via Zoom from her home in New Jersey. “That song is my story.”

Only now is the full extent of that story being told, thanks to a stirring new documentary titled Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive. For nearly two hours, the film details exactly how the singer overcame setbacks and traumas of near-biblical proportions. These include: the absence of her father; the murder of her sister; repeated cases of sexual assault; a philandering husband; and a near-deadly fall on stage that left her temporarily paralysed and in need of multiple surgeries. All this alongside roadblocks and disappointments that, at times, blunted her career and her creative ambitions.

“This is someone who has faced difficult challenges head-on,” the film’s director, Betsy Schechter, says. “That became the story.”