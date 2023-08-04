The allegations against Lizzo have left fans like me shaken

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By now, we all know the feeling of dread that accompanies the news that your favourite celebrity might be problematic. For Lizzo fans, that feared moment came this week. Three ex-dancers for the “About Damn Time” singer sued her for alleged sexual harassment and creating a harmful work environment. Lizzo denied the allegations two days later, referring to the accounts as “false” and “sensationalised stories”. Still, when the news first broke, the stomachs of fans around the world plummeted. Not Lizzo, I despaired. She’s everyone’s fave! Queen of simultaneous twerking and flute playing! The poster girl for self-empowerment! These reports sent fans like me into a crisis – could this really be true?

The lawsuit, which names the singer, her production company and the captain of her dance troupe, Shirlene Quigley, alleges instances of shaming dancers for weight gain, pressuring dancers to touch nude performers during a trip to a strip club, and subjecting some dancers to a brutal 12-hour “reaudition” to keep their jobs. Arianna Davis, one of the plaintiffs, claims to have soiled herself in the process, after being afraid that she’d lose her job if she asked for a bathroom break.

The detailed reports of the accusations lodged against Lizzo make for a harrowing read. Mere hours after the news emerged, other former employees and collaborators voiced their support for the accusers, as well as their own accounts of feeling “disrespected” and “gaslit” while working with the singer. In her response, Lizzo stated that while she doesn’t want to be seen as a victim, she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days”. The nature of these complaints would certainly be upsetting if they’d been about any celebrity. Attached to Lizzo, however, they’re devastating – because they’re exactly the kinds of qualities she’s spent her whole career standing against.

The singer, born Melissa Jefferson, has been known as a beacon of body image positivity and mental wellness. She frequently peppers her pop music with messages of self-love, acceptance and the euphoria that comes with it. “In case nobody told you today, you’re special,” she sings in the title track of her 2022 album. “Boss up and change your life / You can have it all, no sacrifice,” she encourages listeners in “Good as Hell”. And, of course, in “Truth Hurts”, she inspired countless others to declare themselves “100 per cent that b****”. For legions of fans, whether they were watching her at her recent sold-out arena tour or during her five-star Glastonbury set, there has been power and affirmation in the words she sings.

As a plus-sized Black woman, Lizzo is something of an anomaly in the contemporary pop landscape. Since her entry into the industry around a decade ago, she’s been vocal about how hard she works to love herself in a world that quickly seeks to tell her that the way she looks isn’t good enough. She has shown vulnerability in admitting how much the comments get to her, and how hard it can be to brush them off. Still, instead of cowering from fatphobic and racist critiques, Lizzo shouts louder about how her “thick thighs save lives”, and posts bikini pictures – inspiring many others to do the same.

To many, Lizzo is a best friend, a big sister, a champion for anyone who needs it – it’s an identity she’s embraced. The allegations sting precisely because of this persona, making them all the more painful and confusing to her fans. These accounts are in direct opposition to the personality on which she’s built her name. Suddenly, the messages of sunshine and self-worth feel tainted when you consider that the figure so many love could actually be a fabrication.

Having seen Lizzo live three times, I have always been moved by seeing her command the stage with her dancers, the Big Grrrls. You realise how rare it is to see bigger bodies as the standard – not in place as gimmicks or tokens, but as the main, celebrated event. But as much as her centring of bigger bodies has done for body positivity, the accusations of her aiming veiled critiques about a dancer’s weight gain directly contradict her work.

It’s unsurprising for celebrities’ front-facing persona to differ slightly behind the scenes. Fame, as we know, can be a breeding ground for bad behaviour, putting people into lofty positions of power. But Lizzo has built her brand on kindness, safety and acceptance; accusations that her behind-the-scenes conduct might be the opposite of these qualities is disappointing at best, and utterly deceitful at worst.

Lizzo at Glastonbury 2023 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

In her statement, Lizzo dismissed the claims as “unbelievable” and “outrageous”, and explained that her passion means that she values hard work and high standards. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” she wrote in a statement, later adding that she would “absolutely never” criticise an employee’s weight, or terminate their employment because of it. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis,” she noted.

Of course, the movements of body positivity, anti-racism and women’s rights don’t rest solely on one person – the encouraging messages Lizzo has shared in the past are still valid, whatever the outcome of the lawsuit. As we all wait for more details to emerge, it’s too early to say what this situation means for our love of Lizzo and her music going forward. It’s always hard to hear of harmful behaviour from someone we admire. But because of just how much joy and inspiration Lizzo has sparked over the years, this one really hurts.