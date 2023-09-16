Jump to content

State of the Arts

I believe in trans rights. I like Roisin Murphy. Let’s talk…

It’s time to ditch entrenched and polarised positions for extended and nuanced debate about trans issues, says Laura Barton

Saturday 16 September 2023 06:30
Róisín Murphy came under fire for her comment about puberty blockers

Róisín Murphy came under fire for her comment about puberty blockers

(AP)

To begin, a few important points: one, I believe inexorably in the rights of trans people; two, I really like Róisín Murphy; three, not everyone will agree with me on matters one and two; four, I was personally disappointed to learn that Róisín Murphy has a Facebook account.

You will likely have read that, a few weeks ago, Murphy, the much-admired Irish singer and record producer, met with opprobrium after a screenshot emerged of comments she had made on Facebook: “Puberty blockers are f***ed, absolutely desolate,” she wrote. “Big pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

Murphy’s fanbase, a large swathe of which is made up of the LGBT+ community, reeled somewhat. Her record label, Ninja Tune, stepped back from promoting her new record. This week, BBC 6 Music quietly shelved the scheduled broadcast of Murphy’s Artist Collection – five hours of the singer’s music, interviews and concert recordings. The broadcaster has denied the decision was connected to the puberty blocker furore, but the timing was striking.

