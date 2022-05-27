Block9 has unveiled details of its return to Glastonbury Festival, with a range of acts including Todd Edwards and Honey Dijon set to appear across stages in two fields.

After a three-year hiatus, the London creative partnership will host IICON – a sculptural stage and dance arena billed as an ‘epic moment to our digital, post-truth age’ – as well as a new collaboration with Notting Hill Carnival at the iconic festival which runs from June 22 until June 26.

Block9 will also host the popular New York City Downlow venue, Meat Rack, and Genosys Soundsystem.

Co-founders Gideon Berger and Stephen Gallagher drew inspiration from 1990s rave culture.

“This year, Block9 is paying homage to the philosophy and spirit of [1992’s] Castlemorton [rave],” Mr Berger said.

“Thirty years on, we continue to fight for the utopian dream Castlemorton represented. A dream of music, community, and progressive inclusivity free from state control and corporate profiteering.

“Block9 is a direct descendant of the Castlemorton epoch and retains direct links to the people, DJs and crews behind the era defining rave itself. Today, Block9 provides a festival platform for a new generation of artists and DJs upholding the very same political principles at the core of dance music both in 1992 and 2022.”

Across the five-day event, immersive audio-visual arena IICON will play host to performances from Shygirl, Hercules & Love Affair and more, while Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet For The End Of Time will be presented as a 3D immersive experience each night.

Block9’s partnership with Notting Hill Carnival will involve a fully sustainable electric float, dancers and performances from the Mangrove Steel Band.