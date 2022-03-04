Glastonbury Festival organisers have unveiled the first lineup poster for its 2022 edition, which confirms that Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney will headline alongside the already-announced Billie Eilish.

Lamar and McCartney had been strongly rumoured to be booked to headline the Pyramid Stage this year, with McCartney issuing a cryptic Wordle-themed clue last month.

Eilish is headlining the Friday night, while McCartney and Lamar will headline Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Diana Ross will star in the traditional “Legends” slot.

The full lineup announced so far is as follows (headliners then in alphabetical order): Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Amyl and the Sniffers, Angelique Kiddo, Arlo Parks, The Avalanches, Beabadoobee, `Bicep, Big Thief, Black Midi, Blossoms, Bonobo, Burna Boy, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Cate Le Bon, Celeste, Charli XCX, Clairo, Confidence Man, Courtney Barnett, Crowded House, Declan McKenna, Doja Cat, Dry Cleaning, Easy Life, Elbow, Emma-Jean Thackray, First Aid Kit, Foals, Fontaines DC, Four Tet, Gabriels, Ghetts, Girl in Red, Glass Animals, Greentea Peng, Griff, Haim, Herbie Hancock, Holly Humberstone, Idles, Inhaler, Jarv Is..., Jessie Ware, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Joy Crookes, Kacey Musgraves, Khruangbin, Koffee, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Metronomy, Mitski, Nightmares on Wax, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nubya Garcia, Olivia Rodrigo, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, Primal Scream, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss, Roisin Murphy, Rufus Wainwright, Sam Fender, Sampa the Great, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Self Esteem, Sigrid, Skunk Anansie, Sleaford Mods, Sarky Puppy, Squid, St Vincent, Supergrass, Tems, TLC, Turnstile, Warmduscher, The Waterboys, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Years & Years and Yves Tumor.

“Many more acts and attractions still to be announced,” Glastonbury’s organisers promised in their announcement.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis posted from her own Twitter account: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

Glastonbury was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, first due to the Covid lockdown and then because of logistical issues caused by the pandemic.

Eilish will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June.

In 2019, Glastonbury Festival was headlined by Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers.

Glastonbury 2022 takes place between 22 and 26 June. Read about ticket resales here.