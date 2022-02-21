Glastonbury Festival returns this summer with its first in-person event since 2019.

The annual music festival was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. 2020 would have been the Somerset music event’s 50th anniversary.

While the event is officially sold out, thanks to deposits rolling over from 2019’s event, there is still a chance to get tickets for this year’s party at Worthy Farm.

Find out more below...

When do tickets go on sale?

Any tickets not fully paid for during the payment window will go back on sale in March.

Coach tickets will go back on resale in the evening on Thursday 24 March.

General admission tickets will be resold on Sunday 27 March.

If you’ve paid a deposit

If you were lucky enough to put a deposit down on a Glastonbury ticket in 2019 – firstly, congrats!

You must pay the balance on your ticket during the first week of March, with the official window period stretching from Tuesday 1 March at am to Monday 7 March at 23.59pm.

If this balance is not paid by this last date, the ticket will be cancelled and you will be refunded £25 of the £50 deposit.

Who is performing?

Though the full list of performers has yet to be released, 20-year-old Billie Eilish has officially been confirmed as one of the headliners.

Brit Award-winning artist Little Simz and US singer Diana Ross are the only other two artists to be added to the official billing, with Ross set to perform in the Legends slot.

Other rumours include possible performances by Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney.

You can see all the rumoured acts here.