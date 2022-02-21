Glastonbury organisers are busy working towards their first festival since 2019, as rumours and speculation around the event continues to mount.

The UK festival was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, first due to Covid lockdown and then because of logistical issues caused by the pandemic.

Already confirmed to perform is 20-year-old Billie Eilish, who will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history,” co-founder Emily Eavis said of the announcement in October last year. “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

So far, Brit Award-winning artist Little Simz and US singer Diana Ross are the only other two artists to be added to the official billing, with Ross set to perform in the Legends slot.

Here are some of the strongest rumours for Glastonbury performers this year, with pointers for the most likely (and unlikely).

Taylor Swift

A recent report in The Sun claimed that Swift had “pulled out” of headlining this year’s festival. But she was never actually confirmed to perform. The US pop artist was booked for 2020, but given she’s currently between album cycles and doesn’t have a tour planned this year, it seems less likely that we’ll see her on the Pyramid Stage in June.

Kendrick Lamar

The DAMN rapper was also confirmed to be playing Glastonbury 2020, but he seems like a much bigger bet than Swift for this year. He already has a new album in the works, and recently made a return to live concerts with the Super Bowl halftime show along with Eminem, Dr Dre, Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg.

Manic Street Preachers

L-R: James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore (Alex Lake)

The Welsh rock band were supposed to play Glastonbury in 2020, but this year it could actually happen. It’s 30 years since they released their debut, Generation Terrorists, and they also have a brand-new album to tour, The Ultra Vivid Lament.

Paul McCartney

McCartney was scheduled to headline the Saturday night of 2020’s cancelled festival, which would have marked his first performance at Worthy Farm since 2004. He just announced a new 2022 tour, which conveniently concludes in the US on 16 June… right ahead of Glastonbury. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” McCartney said in a press release. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

ABBA

Unfortunately, this one seems like a big “no”. While Abba delighted fans with the release of their final album, Voyage, last year, they seem to be completely against the notion of live performances. This explains why they’re involved in a four-year virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London. Perhaps the avatars will make an appearance at Worthy Farm, but don’t expect to see the real thing.

Aerosmith

The rock band are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, which seems like the perfect opportunity for a Glastonbury set. They also happen to be in London shortly before Glastonbury, for a show at the O2 Arena on 22 June. The tour doesn’t continue until 28 June, when they’re performing in Manchester.

Elton John

Music-Elton John (AP)

While a Glastonbury-shaped slot opened up in between Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the musician was forced to reschedule dates last year after injuring his hip. The 74-year-old said it is with “great sadness and a heavy heart” that he has had to push back his upcoming European and UK tour dates to 2023 after suffering a fall. This was with the exception of the charitable Global Citizen event on September 25. Whether that means a Glastonbury performance for 2022 is also ruled out remains to be seen.

Arctic Monkeys

The Sheffield rock band have fan excitement at fever pitch with the announcement of several festival headline spots, along with the news from their manager, Ian McAndrew, that Alex Turner and co are “beavering away” on new music.

In 2019, Glastonbury Festival was headlined by Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers.