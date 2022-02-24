Paul McCartney appears to confirm Glastonbury headline slot with cryptic Wordle tweet
Musician appeared to allude to headline spot on Twitter
Paul McCartney has appeared to confirm that he will headline Glastonbury 2022.
On Thursday (24 February), the Beatles musician shared a tweet showing a score for popular online puzzle Wordle.
“Wordle 121 25/6,” the post read, along with six green squares.
However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Wordle scores only consist of five letters, leaving them to speculate that the six-letter word is in fact “Glasto”.
The 121 is the number of days until the festival, while 25/6 is thought to represent 25 June, the Saturday of the festival which runs from 22 to 26 June.
McCartney was originally scheduled to headline the festival in 2020, until the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The 79-year-old used a cryptic Twitter post to announce his headline slot in 2020.
He posted photos of composer Philip Glass, actor Emma Stone and the late Chuck Berry, leading fans to deduce that Glass, Stone and Berry represented Glastonbury.
Already confirmed to perform at the 2022 event is Billie Eilish, who at 20 will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June.
Little Simz and Diana Ross are the only other two artists to be added to the official billing, with Ross set to perform in the Legends slot.
You can read more about the rumoured line-up here.
