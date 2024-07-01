Dua Lipa addresses accusations of lip-syncing after Glastonbury headline performance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dua Lipa has addressed false claims she mimed her Glastonbury 2024 headline set.

The British pop star was the first headliner of this year’s festival, impressing the crowd with her Pyramid Stage set on Friday night (Friday 28 June) at Worthy Farm, one day before Coldplay graced the stage for their record-breaking fifth headline set to a 100,000-strong crowd.

However, as Dua Lipa performed her songs, including “Training Season”, “New Rules” and “Levitating”, many viewers watching her set from their sofas at home accused the singer of miming her vocals.

Dua Lipa was asked about this backstage at Glastonbury while enjoying downtime with her boyfriend, the actor Callum Turner. After a MailOnline reporter asked her about the claims, the singer replied: “I don’t mime.”

It seems the reason that people believe Dua Lipa wasn’t singing live is due to a lip-sync delay, which occurred during BBC’s broadcast of the performance on some services.

Viewers urged the BBC to “sort the sound out”, and said that switching from BBC on Sky to Freeview fixed the issue, with one person writing: “The Dua Lipa miming accusations may not be helped by the broadcast. BBC on Sky appears to have lip-sync issues. Just switched back to Freeview and that’s gone.”

Dua Lipa’s performance, which The Independent hailed as “more than mere pop spectacle” followed an acclaimed, yet overcrowded, Sugababes set as well as performances from an eclectic lineup including Olivia Dean, Paul Heaton and LCD Soundsystem.

Dua Lipa was supported by her fans after facing false accusations of miming.

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “No Dua Lipa is not miming. Majority of the main vocal parts are quite clearly live. She’s smashing it and everyone on stage look like they’re having the time of their lives.”

Dua Lipa delivered an impressive Glastonbury headline set ( BBC )

Meanwhile, another added: “It p***es me off that successful female musicians always get accused of miming. Happening to Dua Lipa tonight, happened to Lorde, happened to Billie Eilish. It’s bulls***. Some people just really are that damn good.”

The BBC declined to comment.

Follow all the Glastonbury updates as they happen in our live coverage of the festival here.