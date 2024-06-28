✕ Close Joe Wicks leads hundreds of revellers in workout session at Glastonbury festival

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British pop star Dua Lipa is preparing to be the first headliner of Glastonbury 2024, as she takes to the Pyramid Stage this evening (Friday 28 June).

Fears of a Worthy Farm washout after a cold and wet start to June have been alleviated by the latest Met Office report forecasting mostly dry spells and temperatures hovering around 18C-21C.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages. Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.

Before Dua Lipa takes to the stage, fans will get to enjoy performances from K-pop stars Seventeen, Irish rock band Fontaines DC, pop group the Sugababes, and PJ Harvey.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury organisers confirmed they will not be showing England’s Euro 2024 round-of-16 game during the festival.

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.