Glastonbury 2024 – live: Festival’s TV broadcast set to kick off ahead of Dua Lipa headline set
Pop star will make her headliner debut on the Pyramid Stage today following performances from Seventeen, PJ Harvey, Sugababes and Fontaines DC
British pop star Dua Lipa is preparing to be the first headliner of Glastonbury 2024, as she takes to the Pyramid Stage this evening (Friday 28 June).
Fears of a Worthy Farm washout after a cold and wet start to June have been alleviated by the latest Met Office report forecasting mostly dry spells and temperatures hovering around 18C-21C.
Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages. Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.
Before Dua Lipa takes to the stage, fans will get to enjoy performances from K-pop stars Seventeen, Irish rock band Fontaines DC, pop group the Sugababes, and PJ Harvey.
Earlier this week, Glastonbury organisers confirmed they will not be showing England’s Euro 2024 round-of-16 game during the festival.
If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.
TV broadcast kicks off in a matter of hours
After days of arriving, tent pitching and aimlessly ambling around to get a feel for the site, revellers will be preparing for the official launch of the televised live music performances.
Things will get started on West Holts at 11am, with a set from Sofia Koutesis.
It’ll be down to Annie Mac to set the tone on the Other Stage, with a DJ set starting at 11.30am. Past acts to kick off this stage with a Friday morning slot include Christine and the Queens, James and The Vaccines.
Thirty minutes later, Squeeze will be opening up the Pyramid Stage with Voice Of Baceprot playing on Woodsies. Meanwhile, Lynks will be opening the Park Stage.
Coldplay have always been cool, and it’s ludicrous to claim otherwise
It was the kohl-eyed cultural assassin Super Hans who struck the killer blow. “People like Coldplay and voted for the Nazis,” Peep Show’s resident joker infamously told Jez in one 2005 episode of the sitcom. “You can’t trust people.” Granted, he was arguing that Jez’s new pub should be themed as a working laundrette and not serve lager, but this wild illogic acted as judge, jury and saucer-eyed executioner on the perceived credibility of Chris Martin and his three band members who, despite popular misconception, also have names.
In the two decades since, from pub to panel show, Coldplay have become shorthand for dull, mimsy musical Evian: industry bigwig Alan McGee dubbed them “bedwetters”; John Oliver likened their listening experience to “sex with the lights on” (which is better, right?). More than any other band of their era, however, Coldplay make the debate surrounding their so-called “coolness” seem about as pointless and ludicrous as a Tory 2024 manifesto.
To this day, proving that the human mind is a baffling cosmos where logic goes to die, “people” have lauded the jubilant poptimist breakthrough of Dua Lipa headlining Glastonbury and, in the very same tweet, had a crack at her fellow, equally pop headliners...
FLASHBACK: Arctic Monkeys play Glastonbury 2023
When are Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and how to watch
Coldplay are no strangers to the Pyramid Stage. After debuting at Glastonbury in the New Bands Tent in 1999, they went on to headline the festival in 2002 and 2005.
Chris Martin declared in a BBC interview back in 2007 that “Glastonbury is bored of us. I don’t think we can even take a harmonica down there for a good 15 years”. However, the band returned to the Pyramid Stage in 2011 and 2016. They are now about to headline for a record-breaking fifth time on Saturday 29 June.
Since forming in London in 1997, the band have racked up seven Grammys, nine Brit Awards and 15 MTV awards. They have more Brit Awards than any other band.
‘Someone stole my wellies!’: Glastonbury’s five muddiest festivals
Glastonbury might be known as one of the world’s greenest festivals, thanks to its setting in the picturesque Somerset countryside, but every so often the weather turns foul and those verdant fields are churned up into brown sludge.
As many fans will attest, over the years there have been a number of memorable occasions where guests spent more time trying to pry their wellies out of the mud than they did watching bands perform.
Some take this as a cue to give up and go home, while others decide to lean into it, resulting in some of the more iconic pictures of Glastonbury Festival.
Here are five of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals in memory.
Flashback: Watch highlights from Glastonbury 2023
When is Dua Lipa performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and how to watch
Dua Lipa will make her debut as a Glastonbury headliner on Friday 28 June, when she will take to the Pyramid Stage to perform a set of some of her biggest hits.
The British-Albanian pop star was announced as one of the festival’s star bookings in March, alongside pop-rock band Coldplay and US R&B artist SZA. Country-pop queen Shania Twain will take on the Legends Slot on Sunday.
Dua Lipa, 28, has a string of top 10 singles under her belt including “New Rules”, “One Kiss” and “Don’t Start Now”.
Her third album, Radical Optimism,was released in May and received mixed reviews from critics. The Independent’s Helen Brown awarded it five stars, praising the “Eurodisco” influences and Latin twangs of songs such as “Maria” and “French Exit”.
Here’s everything you need to know about Dua Lipa’s headline performance.
Joe Wicks leads hundreds of revellers in workout session at Glastonbury festival
SZA is the festival headliner who will save our summers
The Grammy and Brit winner has earned widespread acclaim for her two studio albums ‘CTRL’ and ‘SOS’ – yet, based on the confusion sparked when she was announced as a Glastonbury headliner this year, many still don’t know her name. Here’s why you should absolutely dive into her work, writes Kate Solomon
