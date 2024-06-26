Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

For the first time in Glastonbury history, the festival has not one but two female headliners. After British pop star Dua Lipa takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday 28 June, US R&B singer SZA will close the event with her own headline performance on Sunday 30 June.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was announced as a headliner in March, after she played four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London last year.

This will mark SZA’s debut performance at Glastonbury. The 34-year-old R&B artist, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, began her music career in 2011, after co-writing hits including “Consideration” for Rihanna’s 2016 album Anti.

She also contributed to Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s 2014 single “Feeling Myself”.

SZA gained further recognition in 2017 for her critically adored debut studio album Ctrl. Her next album, SOS, topped the Billboard 200 chart and won the 2024 Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album.

SZA’s song “Snooze” won the Grammy for the Best R&B Song ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lana, her next album, is expected to be released later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch SZA’s Glastonbury headline performance.

When is SZA performing at Glastonbury Festival?

SZA will close the festival with her performance from 9:30pm-11:15pm. Her set on the Pyramid Stage will follow Janelle Monae from 5:45-6:45om and Burna Boy from 7:30-8:30pm.

Country-pop legend Shania Twain will perform that afternoon in this year’s Legends Slot from 3:45-5pm.

In terms of set clashes, SZA’s performance will coincide with The National on the Other Stage and James Blake on the Woodsies stage.

How can I watch her perform on the Pyramid Stage?

For those of us watching from a sofa instead of a stage, the BBC will be covering the festival across TV channels, iPlayer, and BBC sounds. There is also a Classic Glastonbury channel playing non-stop footage of past and present performances every day until 30 June.

Elton John headlined Glastonbury on the Pyramid Stage in 2023 ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

SZA’s performance will be available to watch here on iPlayer.

Which songs will SZA sing?

SZA hasn’t announced her setlist for Glastonbury yet, but she is likely to perform her single “Kill Bill”. This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 and won Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2024. Another strong contender is “Snooze”, which won the 2024 Grammy for Best R&B song.

The setlist from her performance at the Parque da Cidade do Porto in Portugal on 6 June also featured “Ghost in the Machine”, which originally features Phoebe Bridgers, and “All of the Stars”, which she collaborated on with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack.

SZA performing at the 66th Grammys in February 2024 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

How can I get a good spot in front of the Pyramid Stage?

“The best time to head to the Pyramid squarely depends on how close you want to be to the front,” our chief culture reporter and in-house Glastonbury veteran, Jacob Stolworthy, advises.

“To get a good space near the front, you'll have to commit to watching up to two acts before the headliner comes on – and perhaps even forego an act you want to see elsewhere. But your dedication will pay off: if you do decide to do this, you'll be right in the action and, if you get on someone's shoulders, will probably end up on TV (like I did three times during Paul McCartney's set in 2022 – embarrassingly, with a sunburnt nose).

“If you don't mind being further back and just soaking up the atmosphere while having a casual boogie, getting there 45 minutes before is advised. But judge it on the headliner – for example, Coldplay will be rammed at least an hour before they're due to start. It's probably worth leaving the act you're planning on watching beforehand early in order to get a good spot. If you don't, you'll run the risk of being right at the back. Remember that it can also take up to 45 minutes to walk from one place to the other, especially when taking the crowds into consideration.”

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2023 ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

Jacob says his preferred spot is “either side near the centre” and close to the sound booth in the middle: “You don’t want that to be behind that as you'll end up staring at the screens the whole time.

“Also, a good tip is to stand by a recognisable flag so you can tell your mates that's where you'll be (at the end of the festival, your camera roll will be filled with pictures of random flags).”

Another tip: “Stay hydrated! Ensure you have a good amount of water and, of course, if you're going to get in position early, that you are suitably tanked up with your beverage of choice. Your best bet is either bringing tinnies in a bag or decanting a mixer into a big bottle to drink during the show.

“After a certain time, heading off to get a fresh drink and to have a loo break is out of the question if you want to get back to where you were – unless you’re willing to push and sneak your way past a load of disgruntled fellow fans.”

The Independent will be liveblogging Glastonbury 2024 and bringing readers all the latest news, updates, pictures and video, along with highlights and reviews of the festival’s key moments.