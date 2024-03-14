Jump to content

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 14 March 2024 08:19
Dua Lipa arrives at Brit Awards ahead of performance

The Glastonbury 2024 line-up has finally been announced after a longer wait than usual.

This year’s festival will take place in June, and the full roster of acts comes after months of intense speculation about who will be headlining the Pyramid Stage.

Fresh from the announcement of her new album, Dua Lipa will headline Glastonbury alongside Coldplay and SZA, with Shania Twain playing the coveted Legends slot on the Sunday.

The line-up poster also reveals which acts will be playing on what stage, with LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper and Janelle Monae also set to play the Pyramid.

Heading up the Other stage will be IDLES, Disclosure and The National, with The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne and breakout stars The Last Dinner Party also set to play on the festival’s second-biggest platform.

West Holts will see performances from Jungle, Jessie Ware, Justice, Black Pumas and Sugababes, while the recently renamed Woodsies will boast acts including Jamie XX, Gossip, James Black, Sampha and Arlo Parks.

On Twitter/X, the official Glastonbury account promised “many more acts and attractions” will be announced as the festival date approaches.

Speaking about her appointment, Twain wrote: “The legends slot at GLASTONBURY 2024 - Another jewel in my crown!! I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history with this ultimate dream performance!!”

Glastonbury 2024 line-up

(X/Twitter)

More to follow

