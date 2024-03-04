SZA announced as BST Festival headliner: How to get tickets

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grammy-winning R&B star SZA has been announced as the latest headliner for London’s British Summer Time festival.

The annual event, which is held in Hyde Park, hosts a number of major stars during weekends in June and July, with Stevie Nicks, Shania Twain, Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and K-pop band Stray Kids among the other headliners booked this year.

SZA, who will be joined by special guests Sampha and Snoh Aelegra, will headline on Saturday 29 June.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 8 March.

SZA rose to fame following her trio of EPs and collaborations with Rihanna and rappers Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj. She then received critical and commercial success with her debut album Ctrl, which received five Grammy nominations, followed by her second album, 2022’s SOS.

At the 2024 Brit Awards last week, the 34-year-old was crowned International Artist of the Year, while she won three prizes at the Grammys in February, including Best R&B Song for “Snooze”.

Her live shows, too, have received rave reviews. She performed four back-to-back nights at London’s O2 Arena last June, along with shows in Manchester and Glasgow.

R&B star SZA is headlining British Summer Time festival 2024 (Jacob Webster)

The latest BST announcement comes after it was revealed that Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks would be headlining her own BST show, while Shania Twain will bring her signature country-pop sound to Hyde Park, with support from special guests The Corrs.

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, and is known as the singer and songwriter behind some of their greatest hits, including “Dreams”, “I Don’t Want to Know” and “Gold Dust Woman”.

All three songs featured on the band’s best-known album, Rumours. Released in 1977, it has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, making it the fifth best-selling album of that decade.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The 75-year-old said of her forthcoming BST performance: “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.

“And to be able to visit and make music … is always a dream come true…”

Stevie Nicks will headline BST festival in July 2024 (Getty Images for ABA)

Kylie Minogue was announced as a headliner soon after receiving the Global Icon award from the Brits, and her Grammys success thanks to her summer hit, “Padam Padam”.

“I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer,” the Australian pop star said in a statement. “My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

US rock band Kings of Leon will top the billing on 30 June, shortly after they release their forthcoming album Can We Please Have Fun, in May.