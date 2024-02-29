Stevie Nicks announced as BST Hyde Park headliner: How to get tickets

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks will headline the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park festival this summer, it has been announced.

The Grammy-winning artist, 75, will take to the stage on 12 July in London, with more than 65,000 people expected to be in attendance.

She joins previously announced BST headliners Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July) and K-pop stars Stray Kids (14 July).

The London festival also features headliners Kings Of Leon (30 June), Shania Twain (7 July) and Kylie Minogue (13 July).

More lineup additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nicks will be joined by a host of support acts who have yet to be announced.

The singer-songwriter last performed at BST Hyde Park back in 2017, when she opened for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Nicks is also among the rumoured artists for Glastonbury 2024, after co-organiser Emily Eavis announced this years legend slot would be occupied by a female artist.

The 75-year-old singer will take to the stage on 12 July in London (Getty Images for ABA)

Nicks said of her forthcoming BST performance: “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.

“And to be able to visit and make music … is always a dream come true…”

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, and is known as the singer and songwriter behind some of their greatest hits, including “Dreams”, “I Don’t Want to Know” and “Gold Dust Woman”.

All three songs featured on the band’s best-known album, Rumours. Released in 1977, it has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, making it the fifth best-selling album of that decade.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Nicks has also enjoyed great success as a solo artist with songs such as “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back”.

Fleetwood Mac in 2015 (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and as a solo artist in 2019.

The singer-songwriter’s headline show at BST Hyde Park follows a run of solo headline shows in the States.

In October, Nicks suggested that Fleetwood Mac will no longer perform as a group following the death of singer-songwriter Christine McVie.

McVie, who was responsible for some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere” and “Little Lies”, died on 30 November 2022, aged 79. Her cause of death was later revealed to be an ischaemic stroke.

How to get tickets

The Amex presale starts at 10am Friday 1 March.

The BST Hyde Park sale goes live at 10am Monday 4 March.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 6th March from 10am.