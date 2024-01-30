Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

K Pop stars Stray Kids have been announced as the latest headline act to play British Summer Festival 2024.

The eight-piece South Korean pop group, who achieved a UK top 40 album with their latest record 5-Star, will perform on Sunday 14 July in an exclusive UK performance.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park!” the group said in a statement. “This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We’re so excited to welcome international superstars Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time! We’re honoured to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday 12 February at 10am GMT.

Stray Kids join previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli (performing on 5 July) and pop star Robbie Williams (6 July), with more artists to be announced soon.

Formed by entertainment company JYP on the popular reality show of the same name, they released their debut EP, titled I Am Not, in March 2019.

Stray Kids during a live performance (JYP Entertainment )

This was followed by their debut album, Go Live, released in 2020, and a further three albums including 5-Star, which enjoyed the biggest opening sales week of any 2023 album since Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

5-Star also marked the band’s third consecutive No 1 album in the US.

Williams is set to headline BST one year after his former band, Take That, topped the billing.

The 49-year-old, who famously quit the band in the middle of their 1995 Nobody Else world tour, last headlined BST in 2019.

This summer, he is likely to perform an array of hits from his two-decades-long back catalogue as a solo artist for his gig on Saturday 6 July, including singles “Angels”, “Millennium” and “Rock DJ”.

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park,” Williams said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see you all there!”

News of Williams’s BST show comes after the release of his self-titled, four-part Netflix series, which delved into his rise to fame and his consequent struggles with depression and substance abuse.