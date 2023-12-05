Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams will headline British Summer Time (BST) festival next year, it has been announced.

The former Take That star and solo artist will join previously announced headliner Andrea Bocelli. The Italian tenor will perform at Hyde Park in London on Friday 5 July.

Williams’s headline slot comes one year after his former band Take That topped the billing, when they brought out Eurovision star Lulu Kennedy-Cairns and Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

The 49-year-old, who famously quit the band in the middle of their 1995 Nobody Else world tour, last headlined BST in 2019.

Next year, he is likely to perform an array of hits from his two decades-long back catalogue as a solo artist for his gig on Saturday 6 July, including singles “Angels”, “Millennium” and “Rock DJ”.

Tickets for BST go on sale on Friday 8 December at 10am.

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park,” Williams said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be see you all there!”

Robbie Williams will headline BST next year (REUTERS)

Among the “Let Me Entertain You” singer’s most recent gigs include a performance at King Charles’s Sandringham Estate, which marked the first ever large-scale music event held at the venue.

He also headlined Isle of Wight Festival this year alongside Pulp, George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers, and recently completed a string of shows in Australia.

He also celebrated 25 years of hits during tour dates across the UK and Ireland in October.

News of his BST show comes after the release of his self-titled, four-part Netfix series, which delved into his rise to fame and his consequent struggles with depression and substance abuse.

The Netflix documentary, released on 8 November, went into detail on the mental struggles Williams faced throughout his career, and included interviews with the star about some of his most “traumatic” experiences between the Nineties to the 2010s.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton described Robbie Williams as “a tender portrait of a genuine British sensation” and shows “behind the eyes of the biggest UK solo artist of all time”.